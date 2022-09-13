e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Army Public School, Sanskar Valley emerge winners in BCL inter-school football tournament

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BCL inter-school football tournament concluded at TT Nagar Stadium on Tuesday. The BCL inter-school football tournament was organised under the aegis of Bhopal City Live Welfare Society and a local TV channel.

In the final match under girls' category, Army Public School, Bhopal, defeated DPS Bhopal 2-0. In the boys' category, Sanskar Valley defeated Sagar Public School 5-0.

ADG Manish Shankar Sharma, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Ravi Kumar Gupta, were chief guests. The Principal of The Iconic School Suman Purohit Das presented awards to winning players.

