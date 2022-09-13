Bhopal: Army Public School, Sanskar Valley emerge winners in BCL inter-school football tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BCL inter-school football tournament concluded at TT Nagar Stadium on Tuesday. The BCL inter-school football tournament was organised under the aegis of Bhopal City Live Welfare Society and a local TV channel.
In the final match under girls' category, Army Public School, Bhopal, defeated DPS Bhopal 2-0. In the boys' category, Sanskar Valley defeated Sagar Public School 5-0.
ADG Manish Shankar Sharma, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Ravi Kumar Gupta, were chief guests. The Principal of The Iconic School Suman Purohit Das presented awards to winning players.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)