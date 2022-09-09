Queen Elizabeth II passes away: England-South Africa 3rd Test, Premier League football suspended

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Sporting events in England will be supspended over the coming days as a mark of respect following the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended Day 2 of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval

Along with the Test match, all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were suspended too.

Although there is no official statement from the British Government to cancel sporting events, it is expected most fixtures and events will be postponed.

The Premier League said it was deeply saddened by The Queen's death.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty," the league tweeted.

