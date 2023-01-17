Bhopal: Army personnel caught in loot case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara police have arrested an army personnel who had allegedly opened fire on the jeweller to loot him on Monday. The accused had allegedly looted a machine gun from a running train.

On Monday, a middle-aged man reached shop situated in Chhoti Bajaria owned by Sohan Tamrakar. He entered the shop with the machine gun and Sohan to hand over the money and jewellery.

The shop owner opposed and he opened a fire and later also fired at Sohan, which hit on his stomach. The neighbours heard the gun shot and rushed to shop where they saw a gun in his hand.

The accused came out of the shop and tried to start the motorcycle, on which he had came to loot the shop. As he became busy in his motorcycle, the neighbours started beating him with lathi and rods.

They caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police.

The police station incharge Sumer Singh told Free Press that the accused is the resident of Chargaon of Chhindwara district. He is posted in one of the army regiments in Meerut. He had come on leave in March last year and did not join back the regiment.

He added that a machine gun was looted from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh from a policeman who was travelling in a train in October. The police have registered the case in attempt to murder and other IPC sections and was presented in court.

