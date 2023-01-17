Bhopal: Two women lose gold jewellery in 24 hours

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two elderly women were cheated in different parts of the city in last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

Under Kohefiza police station area, a 73-year old woman Nirmala Pahlajani was on way to Hamidia Hospital on Monday. Meantime, three people including a woman approached her.

They told her that they wanted to go to Ujjain and need help. Meanwhile, they managed to take her two gold bangles and chain. They tied ornaments in a handkerchief and kept with them for long time. When the victim asked to return ornaments, they handed over the handkerchief to her.

When she reached home and opened handkerchief, she found fake jewellery in place of original. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Another case was reported in Bairagarh wherein 50-year old woman Geeta Pathirja was on way to purchase grocery was cheated. She told police that a couple and her 13-year-old boy approached her and asked about the cloth shop. She showed the address. Meawhile, the couple informed her that their elder son was not giving them money.

They asked her to give them her ornaments, they will show it to their son and will get the amount. On this the victim handed over her mangalsutra and two rings to them. They kept them in a handkerchief.

After sometime when the victim said that she wanted to leave to her house. They handed the handkerchief to her and left. When the victim reached home and opened the handkerchief, she found the ornaments to be fake. She approached the police and filed the complaint.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)