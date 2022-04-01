Bhopal: Arjun Nagar residents, BMC come face-to-face over water supply

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The angry residents of Arjun Nagar took to streets against lack of water supply in their area on Friday. They said they did not receive water since last four days. The protesters banged clay pots as mark of protest on Link Road No 2.

Congress MLA PC Sharma also joined the protest and warned of a bigger agitation if supply was not resumed soon. The women too joined the protest and raised slogans.

“Poor people in Arjun Nagar. Despite this, municipal corporation charges Rs 180 as water cess though only Rs 30 should be taken,” Sharma said. According to residents, there is a well nearby but the forest department has raised a boundary wall. Due to this, they are not able to draw water from the well.

Sharma said that corporation should resume water supply and forest department should remove boundary wall and allow people to fill water from the well. “Due to the construction of boundary wall, people are not even able to go to temple,” he remarked.

