Bhopal: AQI Moderate, But Vigilance Needed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP has greeted the National Pollution Control Day 2023 with deteriorating AQI levels for the first time. After poor AQI following the Diwali celebrations, the pollution control board officials have pulled out all the stops to bring AQI to moderate category, but the fear of AQI deteriorating still looms.

Bhopal’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 300 in certain areas for the first time in November, attributed to ongoing major projects - the Metro and Kolar six-lane construction. The 6 km Metro stretch from Subhash Nagar to AIIMs and the 15 km Kolar project have contributed to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

City recorded moderate AQI levels post-rain, specific areas like Paryavaran Parisar recorded an AQI of 112, collectorate at 155, and TT Nagar at 143 on Friday. Jainendra Chandel from the MP Pollution Control Board told Free Press that, Bhopal despite recent challenges, maintains better air quality compared to other major cities.

He expressed confidence that with implemented measures, the AQI would return to normalcy as dust pollutants would settle in the ground. Addressing water pollution concerns, Chandel highlighted Bhopal’s relatively clean water situation. While the Lower Lake faces some pollution, efforts are underway to make it pollution-free. Narmada’s water, supplied to Old Bhopal and sourced from Kolar Dam, remains suitable for drinking, he added.

Area AQI

Paryavaran Parisar 112

Collectorate 155

TT Nagar 143