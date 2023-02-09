Bhopal: Anna Utsav from today as FPS operators end strike 

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the end of the strike of the Fair Price Shop operators, the three-day Anna Utsav is all set to start in State from Friday. Under the programme, 35 kg rice and wheat will be distributed to around 1.19 crore families through these FPS outlets.

Earlier, the Anna Utsav was scheduled to begin on February 7, however, due to the strike of the fair price shop (FPS) operators, it was deferred. The grain under the programme will be distributed to the beneficiaries on Feb 10,11 and 13. February 12 being Sunday, the FPS outlets will remain closed.

There are 26,457 FPSs in Madhya Pradesh and over 5 crore families are being distributed rations (grains) from these government-run outlets.

MD Public Distribution System (PDS) Deepak Saxena said, “As the FPS operators have ended their strike, the three-day Anna Utsav will begin from Friday. It will continue till February 13-(Feb 12 being Sunday). Ration to the beneficiaries will be distributed through FPS outlets in the state.”

