Bhopal: Ankur Abhiyan with public participation is to save earth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday Ankur Abhiyan started for plantation with public participation was a campaign to save the earth.

He said under the campaign work was assigned to plant 75 saplings each in all panchayats of 8 districts of Gwalior and Chambal division and each ward of urban areas of the region.

CM was addressing plantation programmes in 8 districts of Gwalior and Chambal division virtually from his residence office.

Extending his best wishes for the maximum number of 59,442 registrations in Shivpuri district in the plantation campaign that started from July 28, Chouhan virtually joined the programme held in all the 8 districts.

Farmers welfare and agriculture development minister Kamal Patel, MoS for horticulture and food processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha and principal secretary environment and director general Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation (EPCO) Aniruddha Mukherjee were present in the programme.

Environment minister Hardeep Singh Dang virtually participated in the programme.

Chouhan said, ìIn the urban and rural areas of Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts, massive plantation is being done simultaneously at 7,738 places. This work of conservation of nature started with public participation is exemplary. Other divisions and districts of the state will also follow this work of nature conservation.

Chouhan said, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the gift of Panchamrit in the Glasgow Conference of the United Nations to resolve the crisis of global warming and climate change. Plantation has an important role in achieving the goal set by India in Panchamrit.

CM said trees and plants not only gave us oxygen, but also a tree was the source of life for many animals. A plantation mega campaign is being run in the state during Hariyali Amavasya from July 28 to August 15, in which various communities, students, voluntary organisations, social and religious organisations, resident-welfare committees and religious leaders were involved and general public was inspired to plant saplings.

CM praised senior citizen Harnam Singh Raghuvanshi of Ashoknagar district for his commitment towards plantation, who has planted 2000 saplings so far. It is noteworthy that all the plants are growing and healthy. Under Ankur programme, registration has been done by 25142 people in Gwalior district, 24140 in Guna, 25968 in Ashoknagar, 39573 in Datia, 13805 in Sheopur, 24335 in Morena and 17744 people have registered in Bhind district.