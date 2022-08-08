Bhopal: Animal husbandry dept on alert against Lumpy Skin Disease

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After some cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) were reported in few cattle’s of Ratlam, Animal Husbandry department has become alert. Situation is being monitored closely. Other than Ratlam, no case of lumpy skin disease has been reported from anywhere in state so far.

Speaking to “Free Press”, Additional Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Department, JN Kansotia said that cases of lumpy skin disease were only detected in Ratlam. He claimed that no other region of state has reported the cases of lumpy skin disease. There is no shortage of vaccines for treatment.

Sources said that animal husbandry department is conducting camps and cattle breeders are bringing their cattle at these camps for check up. Moreover, adequate arrangement of medicines has been also done.

It’s reportedly learnt that recently around a dozen cattle have shown the symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease in Ratlam. The milk giving capacity of cattles gets affected once they fell sick to Lumpy Skin Disease.

After Lumpy Skin Disease case coming to fore in Ratlam, Animal Husbandry Department had issued necessary directives to veterinary hospitals and veterinary doctors in districts and asked them to keep a close watch on the situation.

When contacted, Dr Ashok Singh Tomar, Joint Director (Veterinary), Gwalior, told Free Press that there is no case of Lumpy Skin Disease in his district. Situation is being monitored closely and there is no case of Lumpy Skin Disease hitherto.

Dr OP Tripathi, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry in Dewas, said to Free Press that Lumpy Skin Disease has mainly spread on borders of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Hence, high alert is being exercised by department in bordering districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Then also, doctors in Dewas have been asked to visit “Gau Shala” and keep a close eye on health of cattle’s. Moreover, cattle breeders are being made aware against the LSD in cattle’s. Cattle breeders are being cautioned not to bring cattle’s from outside at least for a month. So far, no vaccine of Lumpy Skin Disease has been developed and research is underway in this regard.