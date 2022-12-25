Bhopal: Anil Lahoti of MP appointed Railway Board Chairman

Anil Lahoti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anil Lahoti of Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as chairman of the Railway Board. Lahoti will succeed Sunit Sharma who is retiring by December end. At present, Lahoti works as a member of Infrastructure committee of the Railway Board.

According to order, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed Anil Lahoti of Madhya Pradesh, as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Railway Board. His appointment will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Anil Lahoti hails from Guna, Madhya Pradesh and he is the youngest of his three brothers. His elder brother RC Lahoti was Chief Justice of India (CJI). His another elder brother KK Lahoti retired from Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.