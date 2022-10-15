Bhopal: Amit Shah to release Hindi textbooks for MBBS student

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will release three books for MBBS students in Hindi at Lal Parade Ground on October 16, Sunday. A team of 97 doctors worked day and night to translate English textbooks into Hindi. Medical education in India will now begin in Hindi from Madhya Pradesh.

All 13 of the state's government medical colleges will teach their first-year students three MBBS subjects in Hindi which are anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry.

Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang, stated that the translation of MBBS first-year books has been done by the professors and Hindi experts of MP's medical institutes. The entire project has been named ‘Mandar’. The concept behind the name Mandar was the way Amrit was extracted with the help of Mandar Mountain during Samundra Manthan. Similarly, English books have been translated into Hindi.

Minister Sarang said that the doctors and experts involved in Mandar have prepared books after brainstorming. Minister Sarang said that he is happy that now India has also joined those countries of the world which offer medical education in their mother tongue and it is starting from Madhya Pradesh.

Medical Education Minister, Sarang, said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given this work to the Medical Education Department. We formed a team of computer operators with 97 doctors. This team took 24 hours, and seven days to translate 5 books of MBBS first year in Hindi.

Minister Vishwas Sarang said that earlier we had made this idea that we will start it from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, but now books have been prepared in sufficient quantity. Now MBBS studies in Hindi will begin in all government medical colleges of the state. It is also in the project that MBBS education should be started in Hindi in private medical colleges.

50 thousand medical field students will join this program. Students from government, private medical, nursing, and paramedical colleges of Bhopal will participate. Medical students from other cities will virtually connect to this program.

The introduction of medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh is considered a big achievement. Before this record was recorded in the name of MP, all the leaders, ministers, and departments including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP state president VD Sharma changed the profile photo on their social media handles.