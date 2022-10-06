Bhopal: Amit Shah to launch medical education syllabus in Hindi on Oct 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home minister Amit Shah will launch medical education syllabus in Hindi language in Madhya Pradesh in a programme to be held here at Motilal Nehru Stadium on October 16.

This was shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Reviewing preparations for the programme here, Chouhan said, “The launch of the medical education syllabus in Hindi is a programme to establish the prestige of the mother language and change the thinking in society.”

He said this was a symbol of the fact that the subjects of specialisation could be taught not only in English but also in ‘Matr Bhasha’ Hindi.

He said along with the medical education, engineering, nursing and paramedical studies would commence in Hindi in the state.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Health Mohammad Suleman and officers of various departments were present in the meeting held at the CM’s residence office.

The CM said people should be involved in this program to change their thinking regarding language. Various scholars related to Hindi teaching should be invited specially.