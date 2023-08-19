Bhopal: Amit Shah Launching Govt Report Card Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to release 20 years’ report card of the BJP government on Sunday.

At a function being held at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium in Bhopal, Shah will put up the state government’s major achievements as well as those of the Central Government before the public.

Shah is arriving at Bhopal at 12 o’clock. After launching the report card, he will leave for Gwalior to take part in BJP’s state executive committee meeting.

In the report card, the condition of the state in 2023 has been compared with that of what is prevailing in 2003.

The report card contains information about what the government has done to develop roads, provide electricity, supply potable water, to improve irrigation system and about other schemes launched in social sector.

The report card consists of information about ten years’ rule of Digvijaya Singh and about the 20 years’ rule of the BJP government. A comparison has been made between the two governments.

The report card also speaks about what the state government has done to implement the Central Government’s schemes.

The BJP will take this report card to grassroots. On Friday, the Congress has issued a charge-sheet against the BJP government raising corruption.

Now, the ruling dispensation is set to put up its achievements before the public to counter the opposition.

