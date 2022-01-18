Bhopal: Ambar’s all-round performance wins RNTU Corporate Challengers’ Trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rabindra Nath Tagore University won the finale of corporate group, defeating Raza XI at Challengers’ Trophy T20 Cricket tournament being held in memory of late Ratanlal Choudhary here on Monday.

Winning the toss RNTU chose to bat first and put up a score of 158 runs. Ambar Hassan contributed the most 77 runs as Satish and Ritik hit 31 and 18 runs each, said the chairman of Challengers’ Society Pradeep Choudhary. Raza’s Azahar took four of RNTU’s wickets while Rizwan and Abid took one each.

Chasing the giant score, the Raza XI’s entire line-up collapsed managing to score 139 runs only. Shivam and Lokesh had although hit 47 and 27 runs to keep the hope alive but the team could not stand through.

Ambar, displaying his brilliance at bowling soon after scoring a massive 77, took three of Raza XI’s wickets. Sagar took two wickets for RNTU.

Ambar was awarded the title of the player of the match.

RNTU’s Azahar was awarded the title of Best Bowler while his university-mate Lokesh was given the title of Player of the Tournament.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:57 AM IST