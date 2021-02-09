BHOPAL: Amanvir Singh Bains posted as collector in Betul, Mayank Agarwal is Neemuch collector

Bhopal: The state government has posted Amanvir Singh Bains as collector of Betul district and Mayank Agarwal as collector of Neemuch district. Collectors of both the districts were removed on Monday after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed displeasure over their performance during collector-commissioner conference.

Amanvir Singh Bains (2013 batch) is son of state chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and was posted as municipal commissioner in Satna. Mayank Agarwal, also of 2013 batch, was posted as additional collector in Indore.