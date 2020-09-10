18 officers of MP to be awarded IAS cadre

Eighteen officers of State Administrative Services will be awarded with IAS cadre. This process was expected to be completed in the month of April but remained stuck due to corona pandemic.

The state government had sent the proposal related to it through its General Administration Department to the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) to hold a DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) to promote 18 officers of the state cadre to all India services.

A meeting was held in New Delhi on Thursday in which the chief secretary and the director general of police besides some other officials were present.

The officers who are expected to be awarded with IAS cadre include Vinay Nigam, Varadmurti Mishra, Kedar Singh, Rajesh Batham, Santosh Verma, Dinesh Maurya, Vivek Shrotriya, Rajesh Ogre, Arun Parmar, Bharti Ogre, Vikas Mishra, Ajay Shrivastava, Meenakshi Singh, Kailash Vankhede, Amar Bahadur Singh, Manisha Setia, Neeraj Vashishta and Kishore Kanyal.

DPC of IPS also held

DPC to award IPS cadre to personnel of the state police service was also held in New Delhi on Thursday. Sources said that 8 police officers of 1995 batch of the state cadre are expected to be awarded with IPS. It includes Yashpal Rajput, Dharmveer Singh, Arvind Tiwari, Priyanka Mishra, Virendra Mishra, Pramod Kumar Sinha, Vijay Bhagwani and Rajiv Mishra.

Names of Anil Mishra and Devendra Sirolia have been dropped from this round of DPC.