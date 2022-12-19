Bhopal: Along with madrasas, Shishu Mandirs should also be probed, says Arif Masood

Congress MLA Arif Masood |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s statement that the study material of madrasas will be probed has kicked up a row. Reacting to Mishra’s remark, Congress legislator Arif Masood said that there should be a probe into the study material of Saraswati Sishu Mandirs, too.

According to Masood, Shishu Mandirs teach the ideology of the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He wanted a probe into it.

He said that the government should not target only one religion. Minister for Cultural Affairs Usha Thakur wanted to know the reason for fear of a probe into study material of madrasas.

What is taught in madrasas should be probed, Thakur said. Mishra said on Sunday that at some places “suspicious” study material is provided to the madrasa students. He told the collectors to see what was being taught in those madrasas.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recently inspected the madrasas and came across several irregularities. The commission put up certain suggestions for improving the madrasas.

A few months ago, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath also launched a campaign to inspect the madrasas in the state.

During the campaign, it was found that a large number of madrasas are run from one room and the students were not taught anything. After that, there has been a demand in Madhya Pradesh to probe the Madrasas.