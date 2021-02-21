Bhopal: Alliance Française Bhopal to reopen with exhibition on Sayed Hyder Raza’s paintings

Bhopal: Alliance Française de Bhopal, the Indo-French cultural centre, is going to reopen its premises for an exclusive exhibition of prints of paintings made by Sayed Hyder Raza. Titled as Raza Madhya, it is to mark the 100th birth anniversary of celebrated painter.

The exhibition will be inaugurated at Alliance Française de Bhopal gallery on Monday at 6 pm. This is the first exhibition at gallery after corona-induced lockdown. The exhibition will remain open till February 28.

The exhibition is one of the many events, which are being organised to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Raza. It gives a chance to all the art admirers to get a glimpse into the life and works of Raza through his paintings. The exhibition includes his art work since 1950.

Administrative and cultural coordinator of Alliance Française de Bhopal Reeta Gohade says, “Thanks to efforts of Raza Foundation to provide excellent opportunity to art lovers to visualise Raza's paintings across India.”

This exhibition started from Madhya Pradesh as he was born in state’s Mandla district. Starting from Jabalpur, Kanha, Mandla, Indore and Ujjain, this exhibition will now be shown at Alliances Française de Bhopal and it will then move to Khandwa and Dhar.

The Antarang Raza exhibition in Delhi has been organised by senior artiste Akhilesh from February 6. For the first time, selected works of art from the archives of Raza like collection of his letters, catalogue, paintings, invitation letters, personal belongings, his own collection of art are on display.

A talk on Raza with other prominent keynote speakers on Zoom will be held on February 26, Gohade says.