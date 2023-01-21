Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet on Republic Day eve

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: All India Poets’ Meet on Republic Day eve

Felicitation function organise on Jan 26

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Representative Image | Pinterest
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Culture is going to organise All India Poets’ Meet and felicitation function at Ravindra Bhavan to mark Republic Day celebration.

Director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, said that poets from across the country would recite their compositions at All India Poets’ Meet on the eve of Republic Day.

The poets to present their verses included Pratap Faujdar, Colonel BP Singh, Rao Ajatshatru, Madan Mohan Samar, Radheshyam Bharti, Kavita Kiran and Anu Sapan. The event will begin at 7 pm.

Besides, a felicitation function will be organised at the open air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan. Shyamsundar Dubey from Hata will be feted with Rashtriya Kabir Samman for 2021 whereas Sadanand Prasad Gupta from Gorakhpur, Shriram Parihar from Khandwa will receive Rashtriya Maithilisharan Gupta Samman and Rashtriya Iqbal Samman for 2021 respectively.

Janjati Kalyan Kendra (Mahakaushal-Dindori) will be feted with National Nanaji Deshmukh Samman for the year 2021. The felicitation ceremony will begin at 7pm.

