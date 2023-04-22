Bhopal: All India Congress Committee appoints 4 election observers for Assembly polls

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee have appointed four election observers for ensuing Assembly election. The party has also attached two AICC secretaries as state incharge, said the party leaders here on Saturday. Party has relieved a secretary from the post.

In view of Assembly elections, the political parties are making appointments so that their party might win election and form the government. The AICC is focusing on political affairs of the state.

The Congress party leaders told Free Press that several appointments were made by AICC so that they could observe and monitor working of the state as well as the district-level party activities.

State incharge Rajiv Singh said four observes Arjun Modhwadia, Subash Chopra, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Pradeep Tamta had been appointed for the state. They will oversee the election preparations in selective Assembly segments assigned to each of them for Assembly elections 2023.

The senior Congress leader Shiv Bhatia has been attached to AICC incharge of the state with immediate effect. Similarly, AICC incharge of state Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt is also attached to the state and relieved from Himachal Pradesh. The secretary Sudhanshu Tripathi has been relieved from the responsibility by AICC. Sources in the party claimed that Tripathi used to promote certain group of people in the party.