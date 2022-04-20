Bhopal: All India Bank Employees Association members celebrate 77th Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh’s unit of All India Bank Employees Association celebrated the 77th Foundation Day of its organisation on Wednesday in Bhopal.

Bank staff and officials from across the state gathered at a local hotel in the state capital in the evening, said the general secretary of MP unit, VK Sharma.

The venue was decked up with red flags that symbolise their organisation and the employees too were clad in red. Speakers talked about the history of establishment of the organisation and shared the importance of the same. People from all political ideologies, religions, castes and regions are the members of the organization, they said.

The main reason for the strength, pride, and respect of this organisation is the unwavering loyalty, trust, love, affection, conviction, commitment and dedication of its members towards it, said Sharma.

“This organisation is an army whose soldiers are spread all over the country and who stand with the organisation and its members all the time. Many youths have come forward to join us and they are the future,” he added.

Another office bearer DK Poddar said, “Establishment of trade unions in the banking industry, nationalisation of banks, bilateral negotiation system, appointment of worker directors on the board of directors of banks, dearness allowance linked to price index, pension and other facilities being received by bank employees are the gifts of our organisation.”

“It also holds the record of conducting maximum nationwide strikes for the betterment of the banking industry and to get the rights and facilities of the bank employees,” he further said.

The assembly concluded with the members vowing to continue their struggle for the rights of the bankers and continue serving the people to the best of their abilities.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:08 PM IST