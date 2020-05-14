Bhopal: All eyes on lockdown 4.0 and guidelines

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the next phase of the lockdown would be in force, all eyes are set on lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18.

So, people across the country are waiting for guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

MHA will issue guidelines after receiving suggestions from the states. According to those guidelines, it will be decided what kind of relaxations will be given during the fourth phase of lockdown.

The Central Government and the states are seeking suggestions from people about the lockdown on their own. Accordingly, the guidelines will be issued on the basis of the suggestions.

Though the 54 days of lockdown will complete on May 17, the state government also does not know what kind of relaxations should be given, that life may return to normal in coming days.

Everything depends on the guidelines to be issued by the Centre for red and orange zones.

Forty-two districts are in red and orange zones, and what kind of relaxations being given to those districts is important for MP.

The state government wants to normalize life in red and orange districts, too, barring those areas declared containment zones.

The government is working on various plans to normalise certain activities to be allowed in those areas.

The Central Government, however, is not ready to soften the lockdown rules, due to reverse migration of labourers.

The MHA guidelines will decide what kind of activities will be allowed in red and orange zones.

Chouhan discusses with ex-CMs

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed with the former chief ministers about the provisions for lockdown.04. Chouhan called up Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Uma Bharati and sought suggestions from them. Chouhan took suggestions from them earlier also.