Bhopal all decked up to welcome Union Minister Amit Shah Union

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Stage is all set to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will be arriving in the city at 10.30am Friday. Shah will inaugurate forest produce collectors’ convention (Vanopaj Samiti Tendu Patta Sangrahak), here on Friday, at Jamboree Maidan and also attend other events. Shah will also have an informal interaction with the party workers at BJP headquarters, which is being given a facelift ahead of his visit.

The city is all geared up to welcome the Union minister with streets decked up with banners, hoardings and cutouts of PM Modi, Shah, chief minister Chouhan.

District collector Avinash Lavania, commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar and other officers from the forest department visited the venue and minutely checked all the arrangements. The police have conducted motorcade rehearsal several times on the designated routes.

The weather has turned pleasant in the city as mercury has nosedived, however, strong winds on Thursday damaged a few of the tents erected at the venue. No major damage was reported and maintenance staff fixed the tents.

BJP state president VD Sharma told media that the Union minister will reach Bhopal at 10.30 am. He will then head to CAPT to attend the 48th All India Police Science Congress. At 1.30 he will pay a visit to CM house and later leave for Jamboree maidan to attend the tendu patta collectors’ convention at 2.15 pm. A road show will be organised from Krishna Pranami temple to the BJP office around 4.27 pm.

Kashmiri delegation may meet HM:A delegation of Kashmiri pandits has sought audience with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to express their gratitude for the abrogation of Article 370.The delegation met the minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang on Friday and urged him to arrange a meeting with the Union minister. The minister assured the delegation to arrange a meeting with Shah.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST