Bhopal: Aishwary Pratap Singh, Prachi Yadav, Sushila Chanu Conferred With Arjuna Award |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the national sports awards upon India’s exemplary athletes on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Prachi Yadav, and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu were honoured with the Arjuna award, while the Dronacharya Award was conferred upon hockey coach Shivendra Singh.

Para-athlete Prachi Yadav showcased her prowess with one gold and one silver medal in the 4th Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, 2023, and an impressive record in the Asian Para Canoe Championship in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 2023, and ICF Para Canoe World Cup in Poznan, Poland, 2022.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a shooting sensation, earned accolades with two gold, one silver, and one bronze in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023. Gold in the 15th Asian Shooting Championship, Changwon, South Korea, 2023, and team gold in the ISSF World Championship, Baku, Azerbaijan, 2023.

Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, a former player from Madhya Pradesh Academy, added glory with a bronze in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, 2023, and another bronze in the 22nd Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2022. She also secured gold in the FIH Nations Cup, held in Valencia, Spain in 2022.

Gwalior’s international hockey coach, Shivendra Singh has been serving as the coach of the Senior Men’s Team since 2020; Singh has played a pivotal role in shaping the skills of eminent players like Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, and others, contributing significantly to the nation’s hockey legacy.