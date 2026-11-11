Bhopal Air Pollution Alert After Diwali! Doctors Warn Of Serious Health Risks From High AQI, Advise Children, Elderly And Pregnant Women To Stay Indoors | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Air Quality Index (AQI) levels following Diwali, ranging from the 'very poor' (301-400) to 'severe' (401 and above) categories, pose serious immediate and long-term health risks.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and toxic gases released by firecrackers and combustion can particularly affect children, elderly persons, people with allergies or asthma and pregnant women.

Doctors have advised people to stay indoors, especially morning walkers. They have been advised to exercise indoors instead of venturing out. High-risk groups like children, elderly persons, people with allergies or asthma and pregnant women have been advised to stay indoors or wear masks when they go outside.

Dr Lokendra Dave, head of the pulmonary department at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, said, In these conditions, when air quality is very poor, outdoor activities should be restricted. Morning walkers are advised to exercise indoors.

Those who have no option but to work outdoors, such as traffic police personnel and construction workers, should wear masks. PM2.5 particles remain suspended in the air and can enter the lungs, causing serious health concerns.

Dr Priyanath Agrawal, a pulmonologist, said that high-risk groups include children, elderly persons, people with allergies and pregnant women. These groups should be cautious. If they go outside, they should wear masks.

They should try to stay indoors for their protection. They should always avoid sour items, cold drinks and food taken directly from the fridge. They should consume coffee, tea and hot water, said Agrawal.

Common side effects of high post-Diwali AQI

1. Eye, nose and throat irritation: Burning, itchy or watery eyes, a sore or scratchy throat and nasal congestion are often the first signs of exposure.

2. Respiratory symptoms: Persistent coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath occur as fine particles (PM2.5) travel deep into the airways and trigger inflammation.

3. Asthma and COPD flare-ups: People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other lung conditions face a high risk of acute attacks and worsening symptoms.

4. Cardiovascular and neurological strain: Toxic particles can enter the bloodstream from the lungs, causing systemic inflammation, elevated stroke risk and cognitive fatigue.

5. Higher risk for vulnerable groups: Children, older adults and pregnant women experience more severe reactions because their bodies or lungs are more sensitive to airborne toxins.