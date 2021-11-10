Bhopal: Air Force Commanding-in-Chief RJ Duckworth meets CM

Bhopal: Commanding-in-Chief of the Air Force Central Air Command Headquarter Prayagraj, RJ Duckworth, met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Tuesday.

Chouhan thanked Air Force for its active role and quick cooperation in saving lives during floods. The CM said that whenever the state needed help of Air Force, it cooperated. “On behalf of people of the state, I am grateful to the Air Force,” he said.

Chouhan said that we are proud of the Air Force. Army is the basis of country's pride and faith. The Commanding-in-Chief informed Chouhan about the Air Force stations operating in Madhya Pradesh. Duckworth stated the need to provide additional land in Gwalior to enhance operational capabilities of Air Force.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:30 AM IST