Bhopal: AIIMS To Administer Free Of Cost Anti-Cervical Cancer Vaccine To 131 Girls |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal will administer free of cost anti-cervical cancer vaccine to 131 girls aged 9 to 14 years from Friday. Vishwanath Care Foundation has provided AIIMS Bhopal with 262 doses of the vaccine. The vaccine, valued at approximately Rs 4,000 each will be administered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Cervical cancer affects approximately 13 lakh women in the country annually, claiming the lives of around 80,000, with Madhya Pradesh bearing a particularly high burden of cases. Recognising the urgent need for preventive measures, AIIMS Bhopal is spearheading efforts to mitigate the impact of this disease within the community.

Administered in two doses over a span of six months, this vaccination regimen significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer development in young girls.

By making this preventive measure accessible to vulnerable populations, AIIMS Bhopal and Vishwanath Care Foundation are taking proactive steps to safeguard the health and well-being of future generations.

Prof Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, said, "Our commitment to advancing public health in Madhya Pradesh remains unwavering. Through initiatives like these, we aim to empower communities with the tools and resources necessary to combat preventable diseases."

Dumped 77 Ayushman cards returned to BMC for distribution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 77 Ayushman Cards which were found dumped at Gyatri Mandir, MP Nagar, have been sent to Bhopal Municipal Corporation zonal officer for distribution. Around 74 cards were found without any damage. In November last year, AAP leader Pradeep Khandelwal had found 77 Ayushman Cards dumped near Gaytri Mandir in MP Nagar.

Khandelwal had lodged a police complaint and handed over the cards to MP Nagar police for investigation. Police in turn had informed Ayushman Bharat administration. Khandelwal said during investigation it came to fore that 7 cards were used for availing of medical treatment.

Replying to an RTI, Ayushman Bharat administration has disclosed that 74 out of 77 cards were found valid, the complainant said. ZO of zone-13 Nilesh Shrivastava said the bunch of cards which was found dumped in MP Nagar has been received. “ The cards will be distributed in ward nos 52,53,54 and 55. I still have to find the number of cards in the bunch,” the ZO said.