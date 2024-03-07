Bhopal: AIIMS Surgeons Remove Jaw Tumour Of 11-Month Girl

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The surgeons at AIIMS, Bhopal removed a 4-inch size tumour from the jaw of an 11-month-old tribal girl, said the institute officials on Wednesday.

AIIMS Bhopal has conducted successful surgery of a tumor (odontogenicmyxoma of mandible) which was on the lower jaw of the toddler. The surgery lasted more than four hours.

Generally, the tumor is found in young people. But a 4-inch tumor in an 11 month old child is very rare. It is for the first time that such a major surgery was performed on a toddler at the ace medical institute here, the officials said. The girl was very small and so the surgery was done with a conservative approach, the doctors said.

Efforts were made to save the infection-free part of the lower jaw so that the child’s future life is not affected. The child remained undr doctors observation at the hospital for a week.

The doctors informed that the swelling in the lower jaw of the child was increasing rapidly for the last 6 months. The child was facing difficulty in breathing and eating. The child’s family belongs to Vidisha district and are daily wage labourers.

The surgery was done under the supervision of executive director professor Ajai Singh. Dr Anshul Rai (additional professor, department of dentistry) and his team of assistant doctors performed the surgery. Dr Nagabhushan was the anesthetist.