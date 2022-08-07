e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: AIIMS director for comprehensive trauma referral system for state

Faculty of Orthopedics wants CT scan machine in trauma unit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Faculty of Orthopedics has demanded a separate CT scan machine for the trauma unit at AIIMS. The demand has been conveyed to the new director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Ajay Singh.

In a program organised at the Medical College here on Sunday on Bone and Joint week, the faculty informed that at present only one CT scan machine is installed at the radio-diagnosis department. Because of this, many times it becomes difficult to get the patients coming to the emergency immediately examined.

Director Dr Ajay Singh assured the Faculty of Orthopedics that he would try to make all arrangements better in all trauma and emergency situations.

The Director of the Institute Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Singh in his address emphasised the need for developing a comprehensive trauma referral system for the state, training of the first responders, and to focus on research in trauma. He also emphasised that Orthopaedics & amp; Trauma service would be further strengthened in AIIMS Bhopal.

The director said that this should also be the first zone to be created in the trauma unit for red triage i.e. more serious patients. He also felicitated the winners and jury of competitions organised for awareness on Bone and Joint Week.

AIIMS Superintendent Dr. Manisha Srivastava, Dean Academic Dr. Rajesh Malik, Head of Department of Orthopedics Dr. Rehan-ul-Haq and other faculty, doctors, senior and junior residents and nursing officers were present in the program.

