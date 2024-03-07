Bhopal: AI Used To Estimate Collector’s Guideline

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is going to use artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time to deal with property registration rates under the collector’s guideline.

After a meeting with the members of the district evaluation committee, a state-level committee will fix the collector’s guideline in districts.

With the help of AI, the registration department has tried to evaluate the location where registration was done at the rates that were more than the ones mentioned in the collector’s guideline.

During the estimation, many locations – like Bhopal and Indore – came to light, where registrations were done at more than double the rates mentioned in the collector’s guideline.

Apart from these two cities, there are many locations in Niwari and Timakgarh and other districts, where huge rates are being charged for registration of properties against the collector’s guideline.

AI has been used to find out the places where registrations were done at the rates against the collector’s guideline in the past few years.

Afterwards the government has started the process for raising the rates in collector’s guideline.

The rates estimated with the help of AI were sent to the district evaluation committee, so that its members may recommend the new rates.

According to sources, there will be 10-15 per cent increase in the rates mentioned in the collector’s guideline.

In some places, the rates in the collector’s guideline may be doubled. The government increased the rates by 2.9 per cent earlier.

This time the government has prepared in advance for raising the rates.