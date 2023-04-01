Bhopal: AI-equipped CCTVs to be installed at Metro stations for criminals' identification

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Metro train’s launch in Bhopal, local police have become cautious about passengers’ safety. Bhopal police commissionerate system officials said close to 225 CCTV cameras would be installed at metro stations in the city. Each station will have eight cameras. The cameras will be laced with Artificial Intelligence-enabled video analytics software to facilitate facial recognition and identify criminals present at stations.

Elaborating on the initiative, officials said missing persons, children, absconding people and those under police scanner would also be identified. The cameras will be installed in waiting room, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance gate, exit gate, platforms and foot overbridges for surveillance of criminals, missing persons, suspects and minor children spotted in suspicious conditions.

Police officials maintained that the initiative would help in curbing criminal activities at Metro stations such as thefts, assault. In case, any such activity is recorded in CCTVs, a buzzer will ring, which will inform safety personnel deployed there. The safety personnel will rush to the spot and take cognisance of the issue immediately, officials said.

Detecting mental state: CP

Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said cameras at Metro stations would be able to detect mental state of people registered in police records on the basis of their facial expressions. He added that such an advanced technology would not only prevent crimes but would also identify people in distress or about to commit suicides.

Link to police control room: DG

Director General (CCTV and radio) Amit Singh said that the CCTV cameras would be linked to the police control room and a separate wing would be set up to keep an eye on footages to keep crimes and untoward incidents in check.