Bhopal: AI-based check posts to come up in mineral-rich districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To check illegal transportation of minerals, the state Mineral Resources Department has decided to set up Artificial Intelligence-based check post in mineral-rich districts. The project is awaiting nod of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

State Mineral Resources Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said that a team of Mineral Resources Department had visited Uttar Pradesh to study AI-based check post model. “We have decided to set up l AI-based check post in Morena district as pilot project.

If pilot project succeeds, then AI-based check posts will be set up in other mineral- rich districts of the state,” he said. Preliminary discussions have been held in this connection. States like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha have AI-based check posts, sources said.

The AI check posts will help to contain illegal transportation of minerals, which will boost state revenue. The high-end cameras will check the quantity and type of material loaded on the vehicle. This will address manpower shortage at check posts. The check posts will be installed at originating points of mines so that no vehicle moves away without appropriate approval.

Its working

Principal Secretary, Mineral Resources Department, Nikunj Shrivastava told Free Press that Artificial Intelligence-based check posts would be set up in 40 places in the state. Whenever a vehicle will passes through it, the cameras will take the picture and record video of its name plate and what has been loaded on the vehicle. The information will be sent to the inspection team. If any vehicle is caught doing anything wrong, Electronic transit pass will not be issued. Information will be passed on to transport department to confiscate it.