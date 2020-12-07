Bhopal: Ahead of Christmas, MPTDC holds cake mixing ceremony

BHOPAL: A cake-mixing ceremony was organised by the MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) at the Minto Hall on Monday as part of preparations for the upcoming Christmas festival.

Corporation’s Managing Director, S. Vishwanathan, who was the chief guest, said that different types of dry fruits including cashew nuts, almonds, walnuts and raisins, orange peels and Tutti frutti etc are mixed with honey and powder of cinnamon and sauth and the mixture is stored for about 15-20 days. That adds to the flavor and taste of the ingredients. This mixture is then used to bake Christmas plum cake.

This is basically a European tradition dating back to the 17th century. It is now popular all over the world. For the past two decades, many leading hotels chains in India have been organising cake-mixing ceremonies.

Vishwanathan said that the plum cake would be served to guests at the Palash Residency Hotel of the Corporation during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Corporation’s functionaries including Suhel Kadir and Jaiman Mathew, both general managers and N.K. Swarnakar, regional general manager, Bhopal and Ajay Shrivastava, senior manager of Palash Residency were present on the occasion.