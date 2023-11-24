Bhopal: Agriculture Minister’s Video Goes Viral, He Alleges Sabotage By District Head

Kamal Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The candidates have begun to accuse their party men of sabotaging their election prospects after the completion of polling on November 17.

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel’s video clip, in which he accused the district president of the BJP’s Harda unit Amar Singh Meena of sabotaging his elections, went viral on social media.

In the video, Patel is seen sitting near a Pandit and saying Meena has disrupted his election prospects.

Patel also made the same allegations against a party man Surendra Jain who switched over to the Congress before the election.

Patel said that all his detractors had come under one banner during the election, but Jain could not do much damage, because he was expelled from the party.

In the video, Patel is heard saying that a snake in the grass is more dangerous than the one that can be seen.

Similarly an audio clip, in which a legislator from Chandela Rajesh Prajapati, is heard telling the people to vote for the Congress, went viral.

The BJP gave a ticket to Dileep Ahirwar instead of Prajapati in the election.

Afterwards another video, in which Prajapati is justifying the audio, also came to light.

In the video, Prajapati is heard saying that his fake video was posted on social media and that he is a soldier of the party. Prajapati called the incident as handiwork of his opponents.

After he was denied tickets, a video, in which Prajapati was seen crying, went viral and he also alleged that a huge amount of money changed hands in the BJP for distribution of tickets.