Credit Card: Fraudsters In Bhopal Seek Details On Pretext Of Activation, Additional Benefits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crooks have revised their modus operandi to dupe credit card holders in the city as their old trick became ineffective. The crooks now get in touch with new credit card holders (some within three to five hours) and tell them to pay fee to activate credit cards. In some cases, they even promise additional benefits and dupe people of hefty sums.

Lately, three such incidents have come to light in the city. Recently, a sales manager working at a showroom received his credit card through parcel, four hours after which he received a phone call. The caller posing as a bank staffer told him his credit card details, which were accurate. He then told the manager that he will be required to pay Rs 2,000 as fee to get his credit card activated. The manager agreed. The caller then sought OTP received on manager’s phone number. As the manager disclosed the OTP to the caller, the caller purchased goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh and went out of touch.

A similar case was reported last week from Piplani where a former bank employee fell prey to such a fraud and lost Rs 90,000 to the caller. Senior officials of district cyber crime cell said that in such cases, the outsource employees of the bank might be involved looking at the way details of credit card purchasers are being leaked. The cyber cell has issued a new advisory to prevent such incidents. Officials said that they have begun a probe into all such cases to trace the accused.

Bank’s role imp

Assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Sujeet Tiwari said that in cases pertaining to credit card frauds, the role of bank was important. “They should apprise credit card holders that bank never seeks OTP from them for availing any kind of benefit,” he added.