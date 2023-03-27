Bhopal: After Nadda’s advice, responsibility for seats to be given to senior leaders

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making the election strategy on the grounds of suggestions made by the party’s national president JP Nadda during his trip to Bhopal.

BJP’s state president VD Sharma and its state in-charge Murlidhar Rao discussed the poll preparations on Monday. Nadda advised the party leaders to make a plan and work accordingly.

BJP’s co-organisational secretary Shivprakash will remain in the state till the assembly election.

The party plans to distribute responsibility for seats on the pattern of what it did in Gujarat. The ministers will be deployed in those seats where the party is weak.

The members of the party’s core committee will be given the charge of the assembly seats. The joint trips of the party leaders are beginning soon.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be given the charge of the Gwalior-Chambal region, and Kailash Vijayvargiya will get the Malwa-Nimad area. He will be especially deployed in the state.

The party is mulling over how former chief minister Uma Bharti can be utilised. She may be put in the Bundelkhand region.

The seats have been divided into A, B and C categories. This has been done on the grounds of the surveys.

The party is set to use its full strength to get the seats belonging to B and C categories. Constituency-wise workers’ conference will also be held.

Nadda said there should be coordination among the party leaders. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the state, there may be a meeting for better coordination among party leaders. The next programme may also be discussed at the meeting.

The members of the core committee will get more responsibilities than they have now.

The party has started making a strategy about how to take the government’s welfare schemes to voters.

