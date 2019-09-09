Bhopal: After Ladoo & Modak, now falahari-mixture under FDA’s scanner

BHOPAL: After Ladoo and Modak, now Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) collected samples of falahari-mixture which is used by devotees during fasting in festival season.

Falaharis was prepared in Palm oil in Kabadkhana Industrialist Area. Team raided a Namkeen factory and discovered that sub-standard ground nuts were mixed while preparing falaharis-mixture. Sample of Palm oil which was used in preparations was also collected by the team.

Namkeen was packed in name of Ganesh Namkeen. In Bagsewania, FDA team collected samples of Ghee and Sango(sabudana). Samples of besan, Namkeen and other items were also collected.

Earlier, FDA teams had collected samples of Ladoos and Modak. So far, 450 samples have been collected for testing. FIR has been lodged against 10 traders while in three cases, NSA has been slapped.

Notices have been served to 42 traders under Food Safety and Standard Act (FSSA). Earlier, district collector Tarun Pithode also laid stress that drive against adulteration will continue.

Milk products like Paneer, Milk, Mawa, and others and then vegetables, were collected. Specialties of festival season like Modak and Ladoos were also collected from various sweets shops. Even factory was also sealed.