Bhopal: After Joshi, Congress keeps eye on Mehedele

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is judging the mood of the disgruntled leaders in the BJP after former minister Deepak Joshi hopped to the opposition camp.

Former minister Mukesh Nayak met Kusum Mehedele, a former minister of the BJP government at her residence in Panna on Tuesday.

It is said that Mehedele has been unhappy with the state leadership of the BJP for a long time. She has been making comments on the social media about the functioning of the state party organisation.

Mehedele, who was denied in 2018 assembly election, has been angry with the party since then.

Nevertheless, Mehedela ruled out any possibility of joining the Congress after her meeting with Nayak.

She said that she would not join the Congress and that Nayak had not given her any offer to the join the party.

After Joshi’s defection to the party, the Congress has been trying to woo those BJP leaders who are speaking against the ruling party and the government.

Since Mehedela belongs to Lodhi community and since she has influence on them, the Congress wants to bring her to the party to get Lodhi votes.