Bhopal: After extension of Nadda’s tenure, everyone eyeing on MP BJP chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been extended till June 2024. Now, everyone in the party is eying on the term of president of the party’s Madhya Pradesh Unit, VD Sharma.

Sharma is completing three years in office on February 15. Now that Nadda’s tenure has been extended, a decision on Sharma’s term may be taken. According to sources in the party, a decision on the issue will be taken in a fortnight.

Sharma considered close to the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sang might get an extension till the assembly elections.

Apart from extension of Sharma’s tenure, there are speculations that the party may choose a tribal president for the MP unit.

Three names are doing the rounds for that. They are Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, Member of Parliament from Khargon Gajendra Patel and RS member Sumer Singh Solanki.

There may be some changes in the Union cabinet. According to sources, there are possibilities of inducting Sharma into the Union cabinet which has five ministers from MP.

The party leadership may remove a few of them to bring in the new faces. Kulaste and Prahlad Patel may be shifted from the cabinet to the party organisation.

According to sources in the party, only ten months are left for the assembly elections in the state, so the decisions taken by the central leadership will soon come to light.

