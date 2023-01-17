e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Pehal Kharadkar crashes out in oepening match of ITF $40k Women’s Tennis Tournament 2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Tennis torunament in progress on Tuesday | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ITF $40K Women’s Tennis Tournament on Tuesday, the only participant from Madhya Pradesh, Pehal Kharadkar, crashed out after putting up a brave front against seasoned Rutuja Bhosale. She lost 1-6,0-6 in the opening match of round thirty-two at Arera Club.

In doubles, Rutuja Bhosale teamed up with top-seeded Nigina Abduraimova (Uzbekistan) to advance to the next round with an easy 6-2, 6-4 win over Ankita Raina and PrarthnaThombare of India.

The moment that everyone was waiting for will be on Wednesday as India’s number one and two, Karman Kaur Thandi and Ankita Raina, will also have their first singles matches on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be exciting for the tennis players and spectators, as top seed Nigina Abduraimova (Uzbekistan) and second seed Joanne Zugar (Switzerland), along with third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh seeded players, will be bracing up for their first matches in the round of 32.

article-image

