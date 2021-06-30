Bhopal: After asking parents to die, minister orders inquiry against school for overcharging fee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After verbal spat with parents, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into overcharging of fees by Jawaharlal Nehru School, BHEL, here.

Parents under banner of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh had met the school education minister Parmar on Tuesday. They had complained about private schools overcharging fees in violation of High Court order.

In one such complaint given by parents, school education minister instructed the commissioner, school education, to inquire into the complaints of parents and submit report within two days.

Parents had complained that the Jawaharlal Nehru School in BHEL has increased fees by over 63%, disregarding court’s order.

Though parents had complained about several other schools, the minister chose to start inquiry with Jawaharlal Nehru School run by cooperatives society of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Minister lost cool during his meeting with parents on Tuesday and had asked them to die if they want to. But later in the evening, an order on minister’s letter head went viral in social media, addressing commissioner of school education to inquire into complaint against Jawaharlal Nehru School.