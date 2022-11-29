Bhopal: After 3 years, Rahul-Nath ties better during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The relationship between Rahul Gandhi and Nath has become normal during the Yatra after more than three years. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): How the Bharat Jodo Yatra is beneficial to the Congress only time will tell, but it is becoming useful for MP Congress president Kamal Nath.

The relationship between Rahul Gandhi and Nath has become normal during the Yatra after more than three years. Their relationship soured after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It was because of the bitterness in their relationship that Rahul Gandhi did not visit the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress won only one seat in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath emerged victorious in that seat. After the formation of the Congress government in the state, the Congress had to bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections. As a result, Rahul Gandhi was angry with the Congress leaders. Both Rahul and Priyanka expressed annoyance at the defeat.

As Nath has been with Rahul during the Yatra, their relationship has improved. Nath is spending time with Rahul during the Yatra. His activeness seems to have dissipated Rahul Gandhi’s anger.

Improvement in relationship between Rahul and Nath may benefit the Congress in the ensuing the Vidhan Sabha elections and may help the party in distribution of tickets.

Digvijaya, Patwari to get benefits: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has got benefits from Rahul’s Yatra. Singh has been walking along with Rahul Gandhi since the beginning of the march, besides he is active in state politics.

Former minister Jeetu Patwari may also get political benefits from the Yatra. Patwari is a member of the committee set up for the march. Therefore, after the Yatra his position in the state Congress will strengthen.

Ajay, Arun sidelined: Former leader of opposition in the MP assembly Ajay Singh seems to have been sidelined during the Yatra that is passing through Malwa and Nimar regions. As Singh is influential in the Vindhya region, he is not getting much importance. Former MPCC president Arun Yadav was given some responsibility for the Yatra, but his dispute with Surendra Singh Shera came in the way, for which Yadav had to face some problems.

