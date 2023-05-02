Bhopal: After 3-kilometre long chase, 2 held for liquor smuggling

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch arrested two persons for smuggling liquor in an SUV car on Sunday, the officials said. Officials added that they had to chase the car for a distance of three kilometres, as the accused tried to flee after spotting them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said officials swung into action that on Sunday after receiving information that two youths ferrying illicit liquor in a SUV car were spotted in MP Nagar. They left for the spot and learnt that the car was heading towards Anna Nagar.

The officials tried stopping the car, but the accused tried to flee. Police officials chased the car for about three kilometres before stopping it.

The persons sitting inside the car identified themselves as Sandeep Patel and Rajkishore Shukla. The police found 54 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.50 lakh.

The officials seized the car and the illicit liquor and took the duo into custody. The accused are being questioned currently, Additional DCP Chouhan said.