Bhopal: After 20 years, you will hear tigers roar at Madhav National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, the tiger translocation plan of Madhav National Park situated in Shivpuri district is all set to see the light of the day. Park authorities have decided to translocate three big cats on January 15. All the preparations have been made.

The three big cats are supposed to translocated to Madhav National Park in first phase. Chief Conservator of Forests, Lion Project, Uttam Sharma, told Free Press that two tigresses and a tiger would be translocated on January 15.

“One tigress will be brought from Panna Tiger Reserve. Second tigress will be brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Tiger will be brought from nearby areas of jungles situated in Bhopal district,” he said.

Once the three big cats reach Madhav National Park, they will be kept in three separate enclosures. After keeping them in enclosures for the period of eight to ten days, they will be released into the wild.

According to Uttam Sharma, after long gap of 20 years that tigers will be once again roaring in Madhav National Park. Before 1970, Madhav National Park had considerable number of tigers but they were hunted by royals before Wildlife Protection Act came into force.

Later, safari facility was introduced under which eight to ten tigers were kept at park. However, apex court intervened following which tigers were shifted elsewhere.

Adequate prey

Madhav National Park has adequate population of herbivores, which will be the prey base of tigers when they will be released into the wild. The presence of tigers will draw visitors to park.