Bhopal: Advocates to abstain work for 5 days from February 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates in the state will abstain from work from February 22 to February 26 to press for their demand for withdrawal of High Court order, which makes it mandatory to disposal of at least 25 pending cases in three months.

Advocates, notary, oath commissioner, stamp vendors will join the strike. About 1 lakh advocates practise law in different courts of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal District Bar Association executive body convened a meeting on Tuesday to take decision on strike. Advocates said that it was difficult to dispose of 25 pending cases in three months.

Bar Association president PC Kothari told Free Press that Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court has passed an order making it mandatory to dispose of 25 pending cases in three months.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur from Jabalpur, said, “HC had issued order in December 2022 to dispose of pending cases, which is a difficult task. To protest it, we are on strike. HC should adopt practical approach in disposal of pending cases to reduce pendency.”

