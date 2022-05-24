Bhopal: Advocates strike work, resort to road blockage demanding arrest of youths who ‘assaulted’ lawyer in road rage incident

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The advocates of District Bar Association, Bhopal, went on strike on Tuesday demanding immediate arrest of two youths who over road rage had assaulted a lawyer near Hamidia Hospital on Friday.

The striking lawyers staged a protest in front of the district court and resorted to road blockage demanding immediate arrest of the two bikers who assaulted a lawyer with a knife, according to the district Bar Association. The lawyers alleged that the two accused were still roaming free as they enjoyed police protection.

A lawyers seen 'hitting' a government staffer during a protest in front of the district court in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Protesting lawyers resorted to road blockage in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Advertisement

In wake of Tuesday's protest, the district judge Giribala Singh, on Monday, had called senior police officials over the matter, however the meeting did not yield any positive result.

Additional police force was deployed in the areas ahead of their protest.

Protesting lawyers resorted to road blockage in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

According to reports, advocate Dipesh Sharma, 30, a resident of BDA colony, Teela Jamalpura, was on way home on a bike when two bike-borne youths riding on the wrong side collided head-on with the advocate. The accident led to verbal squabble between them. The verbal argument turned violent when one of the youths took out a knife and attacked Sharma. The duo fled from the spot leaving the lawyer injured.

Advertisement

Protesting lawyers resorted to road blockage in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Woman govt staffer, passerby, manhandled during protest; Bar denies

Two videos of the protest went viral wherein the protesting advocates were seen assaulting a women government employee and a passerby. In one of the videos, a lady advocate was seen flying her hand at the woman government staffer and at one occasion pulling her by her hair. In the second video advocates were seen hitting a man on a scooter. District Bar President PC Kothari, however, has denied any manhandling during the demonstration. There was a minor dispute and the advocates settled it, claimed Kothari, adding that no person was manhandled during the demonstration.

Traffic being diverted due to lawyers' protest in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Advertisement

Even the woman government staffer who in the video is seen being hit by a lady advocate has refused to comment on the matter. The woman, who looked a bit disturbed by the incident, said that the advocates’ demand of arrest of the youths was justified but road blockage as a mark of protest and manhandling of the pedestrians were wrong.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:26 PM IST