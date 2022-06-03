Bhopal: Admission process starts in IIMC, aspirants can apply till June 18

IStock images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Online application process for admission to five PG Diploma courses at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has begun. The last date for submission of application form for the academic session 2022-23 is June 18, according to the information. The entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Online Application Forms are available on the official website of NTA www.cuet.nta.nic.in.Students will get admission in IIMC this year through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2022 also. For admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Advertising & Public Relations, Radio & Television Journalism and Digital Media, students will have to take the 'CUET PG' exam. The question paper will be in Hindi and English language.

According to the information, separate examinations will be conducted by IIMC for diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism, application forms for which will be released soon on the official website of IIMC www.iimc.gov.in.

IIMC dean (academic) and admission in-charge Prof Govind Singh informed that students who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admission in IIMC.

Students who have appeared or are appearing in the final year or semester examination of their bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply. On selection, such students will have to submit the original copy of their provisional mark sheet or certificate by September 30, he added.

