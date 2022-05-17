Bhopal: Admission in calligraphy, graphic design course begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi has begun admission in Calligraphy and Graphic Design Course (2022-24 sessions).

Calligraphy and Graphic Design Centre has been established at Akademi by Qaumi Council, Barai Farogh-e-Urdu Zaban, New Delhi. The training in calligraphy and graphic design will be given in first and second year respectively.

Candidates seeking admission to the centre can take the form from the Akademi and submit it till June 26. For admission, candidate must be at least matriculation pass or its equivalent Adib or Alim.

They should have good knowledge of Urdu and should be between 15 and 35 years of age. There is no fee for admission and training at the centre. Along with this, materials and books related to training will be given free-of-cost from the centre.

Detailed description and application form can be obtained from the office of the Akademi located at Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhawan, Banganga, Bhopal.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:45 PM IST