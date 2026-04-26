Bhopal ADG Raja Babu Singh Transforms 180-Acre Barren Tighra PTS Into Green Campus, Earns Praise

Bhopal ADG Praised For Turning Barren Police Training School Tighra Land Green |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former special director general (training), Rajendra Kumar, has praised ADG, training, Raja Babu Singh for turning 180 acres of barren land into green land at Police Training School in Tighra.

In a message, Kumar said, “This campus was barren to a large extent for years. Earlier, many sincere attempts were made including in my own tenure as ADG, training, but could not get desired success. However, under Raja Babu Singh’s visionary leadership, a well-planned, strategic green initiative has transformed the entire landscape into a lush green campus.”

Raja Babu Singh has instructed all the SPs of Shahdol range to get ready for the intensive sapling plantation drive to bolster physical distancing and social policing efforts. The drive will take place in Shahdol division in July and August 2026.