Bhopal: Adani to be poll issue, says ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan

Bhopal: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary incharge of Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal addressed press conference at Congress Office on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party will make Adani issue a poll plank, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told media persons here on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference addressed by AICC member and state incharge JP Agarwal, former union minister Suresh Pachouri, Chavan said that the democratic practices were deteriorating in the country under BJP rule.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is regularly raising the bond Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share. But BJP leaders are not responding to the question and are trying to divert the issue,” Chavan said.

Responding to a question, Pachouri said, “In Parliament, only those words that are un-parliamentary are expunged from the record and not the whole paragraph or the whole issue. For the first time, paragraphs of address by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were expunged from Parliament’s record.”